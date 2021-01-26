Pendal Group Limited Takes $243,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.