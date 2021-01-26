Pendal Group Limited Sells 308,555 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 308,555 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

