Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

