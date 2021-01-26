Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 747,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $207.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.