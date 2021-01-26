Pendal Group Limited Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AECOM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

