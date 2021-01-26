Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.