PegNet Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $932,588.24 and $2,901.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,222,195,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

