Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $140,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE GE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 3,566,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

