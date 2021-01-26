Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 179,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35.

