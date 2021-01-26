PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

