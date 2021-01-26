PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PayPal were worth $166,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.82. The company had a trading volume of 289,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

