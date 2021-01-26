Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 116,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

