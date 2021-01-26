Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 732,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 530,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

PAYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Paya alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.