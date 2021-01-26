Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 132.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 342.9% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $4,048.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

