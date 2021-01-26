Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Shares of PRK traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,116. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.