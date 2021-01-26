Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

