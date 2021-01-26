Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 232 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.