Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 14.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.