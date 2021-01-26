Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

