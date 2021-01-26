Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

