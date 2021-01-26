Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $148.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

