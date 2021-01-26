Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

