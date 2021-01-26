Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

