Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 94 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.36.

NYSE BURL opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.