Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 916 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

