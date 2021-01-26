Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Palomar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

