PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $53.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,362 shares of company stock worth $33,103,546 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.