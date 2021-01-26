Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 16,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,088. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

