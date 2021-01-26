Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

