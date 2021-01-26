Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $3,561,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.