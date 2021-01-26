Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cable One by 25.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,068.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,130.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,923.01. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

