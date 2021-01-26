Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.06.

Shares of DTE opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

