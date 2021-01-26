Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,647 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7,252.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

