Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Garmin by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

