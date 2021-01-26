Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. FMR LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after buying an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,032.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 196,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 179,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

