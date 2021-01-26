Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

