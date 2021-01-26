Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,508 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

