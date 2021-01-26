Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Longbow Research from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.