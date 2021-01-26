Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

