OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Million

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce $20.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.18 million, with estimates ranging from $94.27 million to $100.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,332. The firm has a market cap of $929.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

