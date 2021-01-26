Orion Protocol (ORN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.14 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and $6.14 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00008755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00072817 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00280982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

