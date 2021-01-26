Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €9.55 ($11.24) on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.85.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.