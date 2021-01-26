OracleChain Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $301,688.79 and $133.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

