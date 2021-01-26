Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

