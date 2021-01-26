Opus (OPT) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $301,814.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.00814085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.55 or 0.04349538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

