OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 8.3%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s share price was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 872,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 387,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $45,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312 in the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

