Oppenheimer Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $40.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in NCR by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

