Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,229,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

