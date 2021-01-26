Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $463.65 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $463.65 million and approximately $184.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00151875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

