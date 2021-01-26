Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) alerts:

ONEX traded down C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,633. The company has a quick ratio of 37.79, a current ratio of 38.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Onex Co. has a one year low of C$37.00 and a one year high of C$87.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.01.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.